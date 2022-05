HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you know a business that goes above and beyond? Or a company that you trust to do the right thing?

If so, now is the time to nominate that company for a BBB Torch Award.

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager with the Better Business Bureau, joined Wake Up 2Day to explain the awards and how to nominate a business or individual.

