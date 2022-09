Scammers are pretending to be a technical support rep who can fix a security issue on your computer that you haven’t even noticed. Or a pop-up warning appears on your screen instructing you to dial a number for help. Do not call that number!

Rebecca Barr, PR & Communications manager with the Better Business Bureau, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss tech support scams and tips to keep you safe.

To report a scam, visit the BBB’s Scam Tracker.