HONOLULU (KHON2) — Social Media Advertising is an effective way for small businesses to get the word out about their products. Unfortunately, the same goes for scams.

The 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found that online purchase scams were the most common cons reported to scam tracker and the category with the most victims.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Roseann Freitas, public relations & communications manager with the Better Business Bureau Great West and Pacific, joins us now with more.