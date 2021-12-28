BBB shares tips on returning unwanted gifts

Now that the holidays are over, are you staring at a heap of well-intended gifts that didn’t work out? National Returns Day annually falls during the first week of January, inundating businesses and postal services alike with some of the highest return volumes of the year. Understanding return policies is your key to ensuring effective returns after the holiday.

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager, Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, joined us with tips on how to prepare and what to expect when returning an online purchase.