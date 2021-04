HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the COVID-19 vaccines rolling out, travel is coming back. That’s great news for summer vacation plans and scammers. BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports of con artists creating fake airline ticket booking sites or customer service numbers.

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager with Better Business Bureau Great West & Pacific, joined Wake Up 2day to provide tips to avoid travel scams.

To learn more about planning a getaway during COVID-19, click here.