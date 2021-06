HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a Federal Facility Compliance Agreement (FFCA) with the US Navy after several problems were apparently found with the wastewater treatment plant on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The EPA found that the plant, which usually treats domestic and industrial wastewater, has exceeded its discharge limits for cadmium, zinc, oil and grease, pH and total effluent toxicity.