HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the BBB Risk Report, the 18-to-24-year-old age group was the most susceptible to scams.

Which types of scams should they look out for? And what can they do to protect themselves?

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Roseann Freitas, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the BBB, joined Wake Up 2day with details.