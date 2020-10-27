BBB – Online Scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Better Business Bureau recently released a report about online purchasing scams that shows online purchasing scam losses tripled between 2019 to 2020.
Roseann Freitas, Hawaii Marketplace Manager with Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.
