BBB: Online pet scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The demand for “quarantine puppies” and other pets increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing with it a spike in scams that has persisted even as virus-related lockdowns have abated.

Online pet scams are especially pervasive during the Holiday season, when families may want to add a furry family member as a gift.

Roseann Freitas, public relations and communications manager of Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, has the latest information on pet scams.