HONOLULU (KHON2) — Getting a new place is exciting but moving all your stuff, not so much.

A lot of people dread moving day, but May is the start of the busiest time for moving and it’s also National Moving Month.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau joined Wake Up 2day to offer moving tips and how to avoid moving scams.