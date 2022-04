HONOLULU (KHON2) — No matter your age, no one is immune to scams. In the most recent BBB 2021 Scam Tracker Risk Report, people ages 65 and up had the highest median dollar loss of $200 for all age groups.

However, they had the lowest susceptibility rate. Joining us to give tips on scams impacting the elderly population is Roseann Freitas, public relations and communications manager with the Better Business Bureau.