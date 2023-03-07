Just about everywhere you turn these days, there seems to be a new scam or criminal waiting to steal your personal information.

So what were the top five riskiest scams last year? The Better Business Bureau recently released its 2022 Risk Report.

Roseann Freitas with the BBB joined Wake Up 2day with the details

She said the riskiest scam last year was online purchase scams for the third consecutive year. Those types of scams compromised nearly 32% of all scam reports and 74% of people lost money when targeted with a median dollar loss of $100.

Another key finding of the report? For the first time since the BBB began publishing the report, ages 18 through 24 had the highest median dollar loss of all age groups at $220. That’s up almost 30% from 2021. Text message scams increased by 39.6%, up from 12.7% in 2022.

