Would you know what to do if your information became compromised because of a data breach? Experts say more companies and consumers are reporting this crime, including the recent T-Mobile incident. In that crime, 37 million customers were impacted.

Rebecca Barr with the Better Business Bureau joined Wake Up 2day with more information and tips for consumers who have been affected. Tips include: staying vigilant, checking your credit, and enabling a two-factor verification. You can also learn more at the Better Business Bureau’s website.