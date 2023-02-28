Have you been looking for a new or used car and finding it challenging? Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss why it is a seller’s market and tips for buyers during this time.

Here are some of the BBB’s tips:

Don’t count on discounts or even haggling. In the past, year-end deals and bartering to get a lower price on a car were part of the sales process. With limited inventory, getting a deep discount from a dealer trying to clear off excess inventory isn’t likely. On the bright side, your used car trade-in is likely worth a little more than it would have been pre-pandemic. Consider using that for a little extra leverage to strike a deal.

You can order a car, but you’ll have to wait. Another option with fewer cars on dealers’ lots is to request a car customized to meet your needs. If you go this route, know that you’ll probably wait at least six weeks to get the car, or much longer if it’s a model in high demand.

Look farther afield. If you’re having trouble finding a car locally, consider expanding your search geographically. Looking outside of your city will give you more options but remember; you may need to travel to see the car and take it for a test drive.

Buy your lease. If you leased a car before all the supply disruptions started, chances are the end-of-lease purchase cost, set when you signed the contract, will be well below the current market price. If this is an opportunity open to you, take advantage!

For more information, visit the BBB Auto Resource Center at https://www.bbb.org/all/auto-resources for more tips and advice on buying, selling, renting and repairing your vehicle.