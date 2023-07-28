Have you ever seen a message like this: “Attention. Fraudulent activity has been detected on your account. Act Now.”

But should you act on this type of message? These alleged messages claim to be from the individual’s actual financial institution, causing people to panic. Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager of the Better Business Bureau, joined us in studio on Wake Up 2Day to discuss banking fraud and phishing and how you can avoid becoming a victim.

Last week, we discussed shopping fraud via phishing. We asked Roseann if banking phishing differs from online shopping phishing. Roseann said “Yes and no.”. They use some of the same tactics. They like to use emotions to elicit a response.

Here’s how this scam works…You receive a text message or phone call from a bank alerting you to a hold, fraudulent activity, or an update to a financial account. This is their attempt to elicit an emotional response. The caller asks for bank information, including username, password, pin, or social security number. Sometimes, they even know the account number, which lends to a false sense of trust. They want access to your accounts and your personally identifiable information.

So how can we protect ourselves? Roseann gave us several ways to stay safe from these scams. You should verify that there is an issue. Find your bank’s phone number online or on a statement to ensure you’re calling the bank and not a scammer. Never give personal information to unsolicited callers. Look up the phone number and call the company directly. Be cautious of links sent via text because these may be imposter sites. Ignore instructions to text “STOP” or “NO” to prevent future texts. This is a common ploy by scammers to confirm they have a real, active phone number. If you think your text message is real, be sure it’s directed to a web address like “yourbank.com” not “yourbank.otherwebsite.com.” You should also call the bank or check out their website to establish legitimacy of fraudulent activity.

For more information on these banking scams, as well as many other scams, you can visit the Better Business Bureau website at www.BBB.org.