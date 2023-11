HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you heard of ice cream that’s made with no dairy, no added sugar and just made from bananas?

Well, Banan Hawaiʻi is just that.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They’re launching their first ever product at our local Foodland stores they are calling “Chee Hoo”.

There are three flavors: Double Chocolate, Coffee and Original.