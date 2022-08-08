KHON2
Please enter a search term.
by: Kristine Uyeno
Posted: Aug 8, 2022 / 08:25 AM HST
Updated: Aug 8, 2022 / 08:30 AM HST
HONOLULU (KHON2) — With just five days away from Hawaii’s Primary Election, ballots continue to be processed.
Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news
But it’s not too late to register to vote. State Chief Election Officer Scott Nago joined Wake Up 2day with the details.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now