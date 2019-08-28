School is back in session which means more cars and bikes on the road. This morning on Take2, we got bicycling safety tips from Daniel Alexander, Co-Executive Director of the Hawaii Bicycling League. He offered safety tips for both bicyclists and drivers sharing the road.
https://www.hbl.org/events/
Back to School Bike Safety Tips
School is back in session which means more cars and bikes on the road. This morning on Take2, we got bicycling safety tips from Daniel Alexander, Co-Executive Director of the Hawaii Bicycling League. He offered safety tips for both bicyclists and drivers sharing the road.