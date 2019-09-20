HONOLULU (KHON2) — Viewers can watch for free the top U.S. men and women beach volleyball players compete for the title of Champions of the AVP Hawaii Open presented by Hawaii Tourism.

Athletes are Olympians, future Olympians, some are from Hawaii (including Taylor and Trevor Crabb, Maddison and Riley McKibbin and Tri Bourne); some are University of Hawaii alumni like Karissa Cook and more!

All before the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics. Family-friendly activities, drinks, food, DJ music, games, fun sponsor village and more all weekend long.

Jeff Conover, Senior Director of the AVP, joined us in studio for a preview. For more information, click here.