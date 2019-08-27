AVP First Free Volleyball Clinics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready to spike it for some free volleyball clinics.

The AVPFirst program will be teaching the sport to youngsters all across the Hawaiian Islands courtesy of the Hawaii Toursim Authority.

So how can your kids get involved? AVP Player Eric Beranek and Tony Giarla, Executive Director of AVPFirst, joined us this morning for a preview.

For anyone interested in taking part in the upcoming clinics, click here.

Aug. 27, 2019 3 p.m. Waianae, Oahu Waianae Boys & Girls Clubhouse

Aug. 28, 2019 2:30 p.m. Kailua, Oahu Windward Boys & Girls Clubhouse

Aug. 29, 2019 3 p.m. Ewa Beach, Oahu Hale Pono Boys & Girls Clubhouse

Aug. 30, 2019 3 p.m. Waianae, Oahu Nanakuli Boys & Girls Clubhouse

Sept. 7, 2019 10 a.m. Hulopoe, Lanai Hulopoe Beach Park

Sept. 8, 2019 10 a.m. Hulopoe, Lanai Hulopoe Beach Park

Sept. 14, 2019 TBD Hilo, Hawaii TBD

Sept. 14, 2019 TBD Molokai TBD

Sept. 15, 2019 TBD Hilo, Hawaii TBD