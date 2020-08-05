August is Microchip Madness Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This month is Microchip Madness Month. It’s an opportune time to ensure pets have the proper identification.
Kelsey Tanouye, communications coordinator with the Hawaiian Humane Society, joined Wake Up 2day with a new promotion.
