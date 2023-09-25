HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the winter flu season just around the corner, there’s a number of vaccines available out there to help protect you from getting seriously ill.

On Monday morning, Sept. 25, on ask a specialist, KHON2 News is talking about what you need to know with Dr. Jennifer Mbuthia.

Dr. Mbuthia is an allergist & immunologist at the Queen’s Medical Center.

Questions she will cover:

There’s lots of talk around the rsv vaccine which is new this year. What is it and who should get it?

Just recently it was announced that the updated covid vaccine was approved. What should people know about that vaccine and who should get it?

This year’s flu shot is already out and being administered. Who should get it and when is the best time to get it?

To learn more about queen’s allergy & immunology clinic you can call 691-4970.