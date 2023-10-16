HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a concerning topic for a lot of parents of school-aged kids.

We’re talking about bullying and the possible effects it can have on your child.

On the United States website StopBullying, research has shown that around 20% of school aged children are bullied at school.

On Monday, Oct. 16, on Ask A Specialist, KHON2 is talking about what you need to know with Tashya Whitehead, a pediatrician with the Queen’s Medical Center.

She will be talking about why understanding what bullying is has become such an important topic.

She will discuss how common bullying is and what the warning signs are that a child is being bullied.

Lastly, she will give some information on you can do if your child is being bullied.

Some facts to know about what your child may be experiencing if they are being bullied.

Students who were between the ages of 12 and 18 who had reported that they were being bullied said they also thought those who bullied them had the ability to the following:

56% of students being bullied said the person who was bullying them could influence other students’ perception of them.

50% said that the bully had more social influence.

40% of student who were bullied said the bullies were physically stronger or larger than themselves.

31% said that the person bullying them had more money.

These are the various types of bullying experienced by children:

