HONOLULU (KHON2) — For some people who suffer from severe heartburn, the pain after eating can become unbearable.

But a minimally invasive procedure is available for those looking for relief.

On Ask A Specialist on Tuesday, Jan. 2, KHON2 talks about what you need to know with Dr. Veeravich Jaruvongvanich who is a Gastroenterologist at the Queen's Medical Center.

But, first, what is heartburn?

It is a gastroesophageal reflux disease in which stomach acid moves up the food pipe. This indicates that there is a defect in the barrier which increases your risk of esophageal cancer.



However, there are reasons to consider anti-reflux intervention. If you have these following issues, then you may want to consider medical-based intervention:

It cannot be controlled with medication.

Side effects.

Your constitution cannot tolerate medications.

You’re worried about long-term side effects.

You want a less invasive intervention.

The minimally invasive procedure that can help treat this condition is known as Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication. It is/has:

A minimally invasive procedure.

FDA approved.

More than 40,000 patients.

Less risk for complications.

A quick recovery time.

To learn more about the services offered by Queen’s Gastroenterology Department, you can click here.

Then, click on “Gastroenterology”, or you can call 808-691-8955 for the Punchbowl location or 808-691-3150 for the West Oʻahu location.