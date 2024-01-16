HONOLULU (KHON2) — For some, starting the new year right means exercising more to stay physically fit.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

But that could also raise a person’s risk of getting injured.

Ask A Specialist on Tuesday, Jan. 16, KHON2 talks about what you need to know with Doctor Christopher Lau who is an Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist at the Queen’s Medical Center.

To learn more about Queen’s Orthopedic Associates you can click here.