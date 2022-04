HONOLULU (KHON2) — April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, a time to highlight the effects this disease can have on someone dealing with it, as well as those around them.

Learn more with Dr. Michiko Bruno, Medical Director, Parkinson’s & Movement Disorder Center at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.