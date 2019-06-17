Managing Your Diabetes: Preventing Permanent Damage to Your Body – Ask A Specialist

Diabetes is a health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy.

It is the number one cause of kidney failure and lower limb amputations. Learn more with Dr. Ali Chisti, internal medicine hospitalist at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O’ahu, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Join Dr. Chisti for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture called “Managing Your Diabetes: Preventing Permanent Damage to Your Body.” That’s this Thursday, June 20, from 6 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O’ahu. To register, call 691-7117 or go to Queens.org and click “Classes and Events.”