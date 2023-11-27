HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays can be a tough time for those dealing with diabetes, especially when it comes to eating.

On Ask A Specialist, KHON2 is talking about what you need to know with Vanessa King who is a Clinical Nutrition Manager at Queen’s Health System.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Because diabetes is a chronic illness, it common for people to make mistakes or create bad habits. So, it is important to be mindful of what you are eating during these times of buffets and parties when folks tend to graze while mingling.

Some of these common mistakes include:

Skipping meals.

Drinking alcohol without food.

Changing meal schedule.

• Avoiding favorite foods.

grazing.

But there are some solutions that can keep you on track.

King recommends the following eating tips:

Follow a whole plate method.

Choose vegetables and plant foods.

Pick lean meats.

Select starchy foods with fiber.

Know your portions.

Traveling with diabetes poses its own unique issues, especially when diabetics experience hypoglycemia in the midst of running from one plane flight to another.

For traveling with diabetes, King recommends:

Carry snacks.

Pick sandwiches, fruits, nuts.

Bring a healthy dish.

Drink water and calorie-free beverages.

Slow down and eat slowly.

Of course, King also has some systemic advice that can keep you focused on remembering that the holidays disrupt typical schedules.

These are some health tips for you to remember:

Check blood sugar frequently.

30 minutes of movement daily.

Break exercise into 10 minutes.

Sleep to avoid insulin resistance.

To learn more about the services provided by Queen’s Diabetes Management and Education Center, you can click here. When you go to the site, click on “diabetes education”.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You also can call 808-691-4823 at the Punchbowl location or 808-691-3370 at the Queen’s West location.