HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s extremely useful in case of an emergency, and it could help save a life. We’re talking about CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

But did you know there is a “hands only” method versus the outdated “mouth-to-mouth” method? Learn more with Dr. Ignasia Tanone, Emergency Medicine Physician, at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.