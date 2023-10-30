HONOLULU (KHON2) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, KHON2 wanted to take some time to talk about screening guidelines for women, as well as treatment options for those diagnosed with the disease.

On Monday, Oct. 30, on Ask A Specialist, KHON2 is talking about what you need to know with Dr. Ashley Marumoto, Breast Surgical Oncologist with the Queen’s Medical Center.

Dr. Marumoto discusses the current screening guidelines for breast cancer, which are:

get tested annually starting at age 40.

higher risk women need to begin start testing earlier.

continue at least until 75 years of age.

explore 3D Tomosynthesis.

Use breast MRI selectively.

She will also discuss how important it is for women who’d like to have children to be regularly tested. …Dr. Muramoto will also talk about woman who have a history of breast cancer and how safe it is to get pregnant soon after:

It is good to pause long-term after cancer therapy.

There is a positive clinical trial.

What is the history of hormone positive cancer?

Is it okay to pause treatment for two years?

There are many successful pregnancies.

Lastly, Dr. Muramoto explores how the types of breast cancer impact treatment options for a woman, including:

hormone positive, triple negative.

her2-positive types.

not all breast cancers require chemotherapy.

chemotherapy>surgery vs. Surgery>chemotherapy.

chemotherapy first>see response>adjust treatment.

