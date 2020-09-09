HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year’s flu season is just around the corner, and with COVID-19 in the mix, it’s especially important for everyone, especially children, to get their flu shot.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Learn more with Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, Chief of Pediatrics, at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Flu Season – The Queen’s Medical Center – Ask A Specialist
- Big Island inmates start fire, barricade doors at Hawaii Community Correctional Center
- Keiki Kaukau Toys Teach About Local Foods
- Puna Kamali’i Empowers People with Disabilities Through Work with Flowers
- Tuesday Tunes: Trishnalei’s New Single