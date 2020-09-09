Flu Season – The Queen’s Medical Center – Ask A Specialist

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year’s flu season is just around the corner, and with COVID-19 in the mix, it’s especially important for everyone, especially children, to get their flu shot.

Learn more with Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, Chief of Pediatrics, at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.

