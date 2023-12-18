HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Christmas only a week away, many last-minute shoppers may be looking for toys for keiki.

But you’ll want to double check to make sure those toys are safe and age appropriate for them.

You can learn more with Dr. Jenny Liu who is a Pediatrician at the Queen Emma Clinic at The Queen’s Medical Center.

So, when you’re shopping for toys, these are some ways to know what’s safe for keiki:

Read labels and instructions.

Non-toxic and non-flammable.

UL certified or ASTM tag.

Age recommendation.

Small batteries or magnets.

On Christmas Day, or any day of the year for that matter, when kids are opening presents, these are some tips for parents:

Show proper use of toy.

Supervise young children.

Use a storage container.

Check toys for damage or loose parts.

These are some resources that are available for people who are looking for more information:

Consumer Product Safety Commission.

www.cpsc.gov .

. 1-800-638-2772.

Ask a pediatrician.

To learn more about the services offered by the Queen’s Pediatrics Department click here. Click on services; then, click on “Pediatrics”.

Have a happy and safe holiday!