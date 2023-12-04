HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays is usually a festive time to spend with family and friends. But it can also be a tough time for many who are dealing with the stress and anxiety of the season, especially those who have been affected by the recent wildfires on Maui.

On Monday, Dec. 4 on Ask A Specialist, found out about what you need to know with Dr. Chelsea Wong who is a staff psychologist at the Queen’s Medical Center.

There are some ways we can be mentally healthy during this busiest time of the year.

For those suffering from mental health issues, the holidays has the potential to exacerbate those issues.

There are some tips for ensuring a safe and happy holiday season.

For many of those living on Maui who have been affected by the wildfires, this will be their first holidays without a home. Many are also celebrating the holidays for the first time without loved who were lost in the fires.

Lastly, believe it or not another source of stress and anxiety can be all the holiday family gatherings. There are ways we can make sure it’s a happy time for everyone around the dinner table.

To learn more about the services offered by the Queen’s Behavioral Health Department, you can click here.

Then, click on “Behavioral health”; or you can call 691-4401.