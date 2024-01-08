HONOLULU (KHON2) — A chronic cough can often times be a headache to deal with, especially if it interferes with your daily activities.

Sometimes, it may be difficult to find out what’s causing it.

On Ask A Specialist on Monday, Jan 7, KHON2 talks about what you need to know with Queen’s Medical Center’s Dr. Christian Castaneda.

One of the reasons for a chronic cough could be something called non-tuberculous mycobacterial lung disease.

What is it and why is it important? Dr. Casteneda indicated that it can be a sign of a lung disease.

Non-Tuberculous Mycobacterial.

Common & often unrecognized.

Can destroy the lung.

Hawaii has the highest rate in the United States.

Four times the mainland rate.

You’re probably asking yourself what makes Hawaii different from the mainland.

Hawaii has specific risk factors:

Researchers studying this question.

Minerals in volcanic soil.

Promote growth of this bacteria.

What kinds of symptoms do people with this condition called NTM experience?

Non-Tuberculous Mycobacterial Symptoms include:

Chronic cough.

Increased sputum.

Blood in sputum.

Shortness of breath.

Lastly, if someone is experiencing these symptoms what should they do?

Dr. Casteneda indicated that the following treatment options are available:

Talk to your doctor.

Collect sputum sample.

Refer to pulmonary specialist.

Infectious disease specialist.

To learn more about chronic cough you can join Dr. Castaneda for Queen’s free virtual Speaking of Health lecture taking place Thursday, Jan. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

If you’re interested, then you can click here to register.