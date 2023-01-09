For parents, this time of the year is usually when your child may always seem to have a runny nose or a cough. And this year it might be even worse with all the respiratory diseases floating around. So how do you treat your sick child, and what are the best ways to keep them healthy? Learn more with Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, Chair of Pediatrics, of The Queen’s Health System in this segment of Ask A Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.