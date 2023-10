HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those diagnosed with cancer, the journey to healing can be a tough and lonely one.

But there are support groups available, one of which is the Cancer Survivorship program at The Queen’s Medical Center.

Learn more with Kristy Fujinaga, RN, BSN, OCN, Clinical Nurse Navigator, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.