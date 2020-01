HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 2019, more than 7,000 people in Hawaii were diagnosed with cancer. Many of those patients underwent cancer treatment – either with surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy.

Once treatment is completed, patients need to continue to follow-up with their practitioner, but how often? And what do you need to do to stay well? Learn more with Kristy Fujinaga, clinical nurse navigator, at The Queen’s Cancer Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.