HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Ask a Specialist time again. For Monday, Oct. 9, KHON2 examines nutrition for breast cancer patients.

We turned to Stacy Ching who is a Clinical Dietician at Queen’s Medical Center.

These are few of the things Ching recommends for a diet for breast cancer patients

More fruits and vegetables

Fiber, antioxidants, phytochemicals

Limit dietary fats

Include healthier fats

Limit/avoid alcohol

Why soy is good for breast cancer recovery:

Good source of protein, fiber, B vitamins

Generally safe

Supplements and concentrates should be avoided

How you can maintain a healthy weight: