HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Ask a Specialist time again. For Monday, Oct. 9, KHON2 examines nutrition for breast cancer patients.
We turned to Stacy Ching who is a Clinical Dietician at Queen’s Medical Center.
These are few of the things Ching recommends for a diet for breast cancer patients
- More fruits and vegetables
- Fiber, antioxidants, phytochemicals
- Limit dietary fats
- Include healthier fats
- Limit/avoid alcohol
Why soy is good for breast cancer recovery:
- Good source of protein, fiber, B vitamins
- Generally safe
- Supplements and concentrates should be avoided
How you can maintain a healthy weight:
- being overweight increases risk
- 30 minutes of exercise
- healthy weight: BMI 19-24