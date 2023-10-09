HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Ask a Specialist time again. For Monday, Oct. 9, KHON2 examines nutrition for breast cancer patients.

We turned to Stacy Ching who is a Clinical Dietician at Queen’s Medical Center.

These are few of the things Ching recommends for a diet for breast cancer patients

  • More fruits and vegetables
  • Fiber, antioxidants, phytochemicals
  • Limit dietary fats
  • Include healthier fats
  • Limit/avoid alcohol

Why soy is good for breast cancer recovery:

  • Good source of protein, fiber, B vitamins
  • Generally safe
  • Supplements and concentrates should be avoided

How you can maintain a healthy weight:

  • being overweight increases risk
  • 30 minutes of exercise
  • healthy weight: BMI 19-24