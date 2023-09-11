HONOLULU (KHON2) — Advancements in technology have proven to be a game-changer, that’s especially when it comes to seeing a doctor when and how you want to.

Virtual urgent care is a way to fit a doctor’s visit into your specific schedule.

“Virtual urgent care is medical care that you can access conveniently from your home from a smartphone, a laptop, a computer at a time that’s convenient for you. Most people are often in their own homes but you can access anywhere in the Hawaiian Islands as long as you have an internet connection. Although a video call is the most common way to do it you can also have a virtual urgent care visit over text. It’s also open from 7 am to 7 pm every day including weekends and holidays,” Dr. Brandi Gary, Medical Director of Queen’s Virtual Urgent Care Program said.

There are multiple conditions that can be diagnosed with a virtual visit.

“The most common things still are respiratory issues there’s still a lot of COVID out there and sometimes it’s hard to tell if you have COVID or the flu or just a common cold and virtual urgent care can get you set up with a test if needed they can also just assess your symptoms and help you decide if it’s safe for you to go into work.,” Dr. Gary added, noting that conditions like pink eye, gout, and cold sores are also commonly treated with virtual visits.

However, there are some conditions that aren’t conducive.

Some things just will always need to be seen in-person some things that don’t work are conditions that need a hands-on examination or if you need certain tests or procedures.

To set up a virtual urgent care meeting you can log into your Queen’s MyChart account, go to www.queens.org/VUC, or call 691-6789.