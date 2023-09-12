Technology advances affect our every day lives, including benefits in medical are. The Queen’s Medical Center’s Dr. Brandi Gary, Medical Director, Queen’s Virtual Urgent Care Program talked to Wake Up 2Day about the benefits of the program.
by: Nicole Napuunoa
Posted:
Updated:
Technology advances affect our every day lives, including benefits in medical are. The Queen’s Medical Center’s Dr. Brandi Gary, Medical Director, Queen’s Virtual Urgent Care Program talked to Wake Up 2Day about the benefits of the program.