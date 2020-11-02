Ask a Specialist: Stress and your heart

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have certainly affected everyone, likely putting extra stress on your lives.

And medical experts say that’s not good for your heart.

Learn more with Dr. Zia Khan, medical director of The Queen’s Heart Physician Practice, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.

