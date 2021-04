HONOLULU (KHON2) — For men, good prostate health, as well as screening for cancer is an important health topic that shouldn’t be ignored. Learn more with Dr. Tim Roytman, Urologist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

For more information, click here.