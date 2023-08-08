August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a time to get on track with your routine vaccinations. It’s also the time when children are headed back to school and they should be updated with their shots as well. This morning on Ask a Specialist we’ll talk about what you need to know with Dr. Jenny Liu, Pediatrician, at The Queen’s Medical Center.

To learn more about Queen’s Pediatrics Department, including finding a list of providers near you, you can visit www.queens.org, click on “Services”, then click on “Pediatrics”.