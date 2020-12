HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those who suffer from high blood pressure, there is an increased risk of developing heart problems. One of which is called a “leaky mitral valve”.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Learn more with Dr. Ben Plank, Interventional & Structural Cardiologist and Director of Interventional Cardiology and Valve & Structural Heart Disease at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.