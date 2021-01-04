Ask a Specialist: Looking forward to 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s no doubt it’s been a tough year for many of us having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Learn more with Sondra Leiggi Brandon, Director of Behavioral Health Services at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Elderly woman robbed at knifepoint in Ewa Beach
- Consumer Alert: Better Business Bureau warns consumers about top five scams to beware of in 2021
- Hawaii men’s volleyball ranked No. 2 in AVCA preseason poll
- Hawaii Island police investigating excavator theft from Waikoloa area
- Hawaiian Humane Society reports decrease with strays over New Year’s Eve