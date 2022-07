HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that COVID vaccinations are available for keiki 6 months to 4 years old, many parents are deciding whether to immunize their child.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Learn more with Dr. Jennifer Mbuthia, allergist and immunologist at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.