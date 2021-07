According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the U.S., about 1 in 4 adults age 65 and older report falling down each year. This results in about 36 million falls which can be dangerous but preventable. Learn more with Tina Donayri, Clinical Coordinator of Injury Prevention/Outreach & Education Trauma Service at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.