HONOLULU (KHON2) — February is National Heart Month so we’re focusing on some of the common heart issues affecting millions in America. This morning we talked about hypertension with Dr. Alan Kuo on Wake Up 2Day.

We asked what is the ideal blood pressure.

“So the ideal blood pressure is a little complicated because every different society has different recommendations. But the key number to remember I think are 140 over 90. And when I say that — when you think of blood pressure at doctors office at home, you’ll see there is two numbers. The top number is 140 the bottom number is over 90 — that’s your general goal. Depending on your age depending on your medical condition the goal can be — can be different and individualized.”

“So what I would say for the general public 140 over 90 is high and you most likely have high blood pressure and if you do have high blood pressure it does have to be lower. For some patients about 130 over 80 is actually the goal because of — because of risk factors such as heart disease, stroke and things like that you want to go lower because — there is evidence of some benefits.”