Clavicle or collarbone fractures often happen during falls, sports activities and traffic crashes.

And while it may sound scary, most people recover well.

Learn more with Dr. Michael Chen, Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon, at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.

The Queen’s Health System is a nonprofit health care organization with a rich history of caring for the people of Hawai‘i. We have four hospitals and more than 70 preventive, specialty health care locations and labs throughout the Pacific region. And, as the state’s largest employer, we have 10,000 caregivers, medical staff, and leadership to help you achieve optimal health and wellness.

Queen’s Medical Centers’ mission is to fulfill the intent of Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV to provide in perpetuity quality health care services to improve the well-being of Native Hawaiians and all of the people of Hawai‘i.

For more information, you can visit their website here.