HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anorectal problems such as hemorrhoids are common but often confusing problems affecting millions of people each year, and they’re not always easy to talk about.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Learn more with Dr. Chad Cryer, General Surgeon, at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.